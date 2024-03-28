"Shehbaz Sharif-led govt will collapse if...": JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 28 : Expressing doubts over the future of the Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition in Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the new government will not be able to deliver and collapse if people take to the streets, Geo News reported.

Appearing on the Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Wednesday, Fazlur Rehman said, "The parliament will likely be a rubber stamp. The challenges are too many and this government will not be able to meet them. Ultimately, the politicians will take the responsibility for all the failures."

The JUI-F chief said it was strange that the "crime is committed by someone else and the politicians take its responsibility", adding that the JUI-F was planning to hold a protest against those institutions that had made the polls a 'game', according to Geo News report.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced his decision to boycott the by-polls to the National Assembly and provincial assembly seats. He said a movement will be launched from Balochistan after Ramzan on April 25 against the alleged rigging in the general elections.

"Our stance is clear-cut that the 2024 general elections are rigged. And our target would be the force that altered the results. This government came into being based on results that we do not accept," he told Geo News.

Maulana Rehman said they had objections to concerns flagged by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over the election results of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"[Earlier] The issues with the PTI were ideological and not election-related," he said.

The JUI-F chief said for the time being, his party had not decided to join hands with the PTI. However, he acknowledged a change in the attitude of the Imran Khan-founded party, terming it a good thing, according to the Geo News report.

Rehman emphasised that it was a 'positive attitude' and there was no issue if PTI and JUI-F joined hands. He added that during his meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif, he told him that he viewed him as a "new blue-eyed boy".

Last week, PTI founder and former PM Imran Khan said the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif government would not last more than four to five months, The News International reported.

Speaking to reporters at the Adiala jail at Rawalpindi, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's major coalition partner, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), betrayed a lack of confidence in the ruling coalition by not joining the federal cabinet.

"The establishment, caretaker government, and the Election Commission are all one and everything is based on lies," the former PM added.

