Shehnaaz Gill hospitalised, Rhea Kapoor pays a visit

Mumbai, Oct 10 Actress Shehnaaz Gill is in the hospital following food poisoning and producer Rhea Kapoor paid a visit to her on Monday night.

It was during the promotions of her latest release, when she fell sick and was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

Celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayanitook to Instagram, where he shared a video from the hospital. Rhea was seen exiting the hospital and getting into the car after paying a visit to Shehnaaz.

Earlier Shehnaaz gave an update from the hospital during an Instagram live, where she was seen lying in the bed.

The actress said that she is fine now but wasn’t good before.

“Guys, I’m fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha. Infection hui hai mujhey food infection,” she said during the live.

Shehnaaz, who is fondly called as Punjab ki Katrina, began her modelling career with the 2015 music video 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she debuted as an actress in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

It was in 2019, when she participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, where she gained the spotlight and became a household name. Her camaraderie with late actor Siddharth Shukla was highly loved by the viewers who gave them a tag #SidNaaz.

