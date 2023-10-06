Shilpa Shetty lauds 'IGT 10' contestant Abujhmad Malkhamb Group: 'I am a fan of your spirit'

Mumbai, Oct 6 Actress and judge of 'India's Got Talent' season 10, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was moved to tears by the performance of Chhattisgarh’s Abujhmad Malkhamb Group to the soulful melody of ‘Bandeya Rey Bandeya’, saying it has touched me emotionally.

The talent-based reality show has enthralled viewers with diverse acts, performed by some of the country’s finest talent. As the intensity of the competition increases, the contestants will raise the bar in the upcoming ‘Wish Special’ episodes, to secure their place in the show.

This weekend will also see the cast of ‘Yaariyan 2’, Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri grace the episode, who will be left amazed after watching the show’s spectacular talent showcase.

Abujhmad Malkhamb Group will depict their journey from Chhattisgarh to the stage of 'India’s Got Talent' in their new act.

The Abujhmad Group will also pay a special tribute to Badshah in its classic Mallakhamb style.

Shilpa gave them a heartfelt salute, and said, “This act has touched me emotionally. I am aware of the struggles you all had to endure to make your way to India’s Got Talent. Each time you step onto this stage, I wonder what more you can do, and you manage to surprise me every single time."

"I am a fan of your spirit; it’s genuinely inspiring. Your hunger for success is commendable, to say the least. I know you’re willing to go to great lengths to bring honour to Chhattisgarh. The determination you exhibit is something that deeply resonates with me," she shared.

Shilpa has humbly urged the audience to cast their votes in their favour.

Amazed by their breathtaking performance, Judge Badshah expressed: "I’m at a loss for words after witnessing this performance. Abujhmad Malkhamb Group, you’ve not just met but exceeded all our expectations."

"I’ve seen Kirron ma’am getting scared by your stunts before, but today, you managed to scare Shilpa Ma’am as well. You showed us stars in broad daylight. I wholeheartedly salute your spirit. Your contribution to not just Chhattisgarh but also India’s Got Talent is unmatched," he added.

Pearl further commended the group and tells host Arjun Bijlani, "I’m envious of you, Arjun, as you get to witness all these outstanding acts live. As Shilpa ma’am mentioned, Abujhmad Malkhamb Group, your hunger for making a mark is undeniably admirable."

"Both Meezaan and I work out regularly, so we understand the immense leg strength that is required to pull off such Mallakhamb performances. Hats off to you guys," added Pearl.

Following the stunning act, Meezaan and Pearl set the temperature soaring with a scintillating performance to the hit track 'Desi Boyz'.

'India’s Got Talent' airs on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor