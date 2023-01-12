Shocking! Pakistan High Commission staff allegedly asked for sexual favours from Indian woman

A staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi demanded sexual favours for granting visa, a woman has alleged. The woman told Times Now channel that the staffer held her hand and asked her if she was married. "He asked me what I do to fulfill my sexual desires. I got really uncomfortable. He also asked me about my religion," she said, narrating the alleged incident from March, 2022. The woman also said that the Pakistani official asked her to write a social post against India, Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has detailed her ordeal in a letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar and appealed for justice, the report said.

Recounting her ordeal, the woman said she visited the Pakistani embassy twice – once in March 2021 and in June last year. She was told that her visa cannot be granted because Pakistan was going through political turbulence at that time.When she prepared to leave, a man called Asif approached her. He said that he would have granted her a visa if she had asked him. He told the woman to wait at the lounge. The women alleged that the staff called her to another room in the same corridor and she sat there. She was told a visa officer would come by 2 pm.The man struck up a conversation around the woman’s visa application and she answered the queries. The woman said that the staff then asked her whether she was married. She answered in the negative while still under the impression that it was a general query. He then allegedly said, “Why, what happened?” and asked her what she does to fulfil her sexual desires. The woman also said that the Pakistani official asked her to write articles against India, Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

