Shocking! Pilot denies to fly plane after completing duty hours, passengers lose cool

A Pakistan pilot on Sunday refused to fly a plane from Riyadh to Islamabad saying his duty had ended, igniting a protest by the passenger who refused to get off the plane. According to Tribune, the PK-9754 took off from Riyadh but landed had in Dammam due to bad weather. The captain of the flight then refused to fly the plane to Islamabad saying his duty timings had ended.

The passengers, getting irritated by the unexpected turn of events, refused to get off the plane in protest. However, the airport security was called in to bring the situation under control. Reports quoted the PIA spokesperson and read, "It it is necessary for the pilots to take proper rest prior to flying for flight safety." Further informing that necessary arrangements were being looked into towards landing the passengers at Islamabad.

