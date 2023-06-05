Shooting in California city kills 1, injures 4

By IANS | Published: June 5, 2023 08:36 AM 2023-06-05T08:36:02+5:30 2023-06-05T08:45:06+5:30

San Francisco, June 5 At least one person was killed and four others were injured following a shooting ...

Shooting in California city kills 1, injures 4 | Shooting in California city kills 1, injures 4

Shooting in California city kills 1, injures 4

Next

San Francisco, June 5 At least one person was killed and four others were injured following a shooting incident in California's Sunnyvale city, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday when the suspect shot into a family's car, CBS News reported citing the local police as saying.

Interim Chief of Police Bill Vegas said the four injured persons, including three children, were taken to a hospital.

None of the children suffered life threatening injuries, according to Chief Vegas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Cbs News Cbs news battleground tracker Cbs news tracker