Shootout erupts between border guards of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
By ANI | Published: March 11, 2022 10:39 AM2022-03-11T10:39:47+5:302022-03-11T10:50:13+5:30
A shootout erupted on Friday between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, the Kyrgyz border service told Sputnik.
"At about 2:50 a.m. [20:50 GMT on Thursday], on March 11, 2022, a new shootout between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan took place on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border," the border service said.
Further details of the incident remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor