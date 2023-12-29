Shubhangi Atre's New Year plans: Moment for self-renewal, contemplation

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Shubhangi Atre has shared that for the New Year, she wants to immerse herself in the tranquility of nature at her farmhouse, which is surrounded by serene landscapes, and have a moment for self-renewal and contemplation.

"At my farmhouse in Malshej Ghat, surrounded by serene landscapes and refreshing air, I intend to immerse myself in the tranquillity of nature. I'll take strolls through the lush greenery, perhaps enjoy a picnic by the riverside, and relish the simple yet profound joys that nature graciously offers," the Shubhangi said.

The ‘Kasturi’ fame actress revealed how this break allows her to reflect on the year gone by, appreciate the lessons learnt, and set intentions for new beginnings.

"It's a moment for self-renewal and contemplation, aligning myself with the natural rhythms that inspire and rejuvenate. As the sun sets on this remarkable day, I'll be grateful for the beauty around me and the opportunities the upcoming year holds," said the actress.

Extending her warm greetings to her fans, Shubhangi added: "Here's to embracing nature's embrace, finding solace in its beauty, and stepping into the New Year refreshed and recharged. Wishing everyone abundant joy, prosperity, and a year brimming with delightful surprises."

On the work front, she is currently seen as Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', which airs on &TV.

--IANS

