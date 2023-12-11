Siddhant Chaturvedi: ‘Kho Gae Hum Kahan’ resonates deeply with today's youth

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who is gearing up for his next ‘Kho Gae Hum Kahan’, said that the film resonates deeply with today's youth and that it unveils the intricacies of relationships.

Siddhant said: "Kho Gae Hum Kahan transcends being just a film for me; it resonates deeply with today's youth. Unveiling the intricacies of relationships from diverse angles, it delves into the delicate balance between virtual personas and the genuine selves of our generation.”

He added: “This cinematic journey joyfully champions the enduring strength of friendship amid the whirlwind of social media. Following the lives of three inseparable friends, the narrative unfolds as they strive to harmonise their online identities with their authentic selves, exploring the profound bond that supports their quest for authenticity amidst the virtual maze of modern life.”

Siddhant said that the film will also help the youth understand importance of things.

“Also the most interesting thing is that the film is releasing on OTT, it’s exactly where the youth is these days.”

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is directed by Arjun Varain Singh in his debut. It also stars Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Panday, and Rohan Gurbaxani in pivotal roles. It is scheduled for release on Netflix on 26 December.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ tells the tale of three best friends Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav) who manage their goals, relationships, and emotions together.

