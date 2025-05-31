Sierra Leone calls on African nations to support India's fight against terrorism

Freetown, May 31 The Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde-led all-party Parliamentary delegation concluded a successful visit to Sierra Leone, calling for coordinated action at the United Nations Security Council, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other global forums to combat terrorism and preserve international peace.

The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, during a meeting with the delegates, affirmed the West African country's solidarity with India and condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, offering condolences for the 26 innocent lives lost.

"During the meeting with the All-Party Delegation, the Vice President of Sierra Leone, Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh condemned the terrorist attack at Pahalgam, condoled the loss of lives and affirmed Sierra Leone's solidarity with India," the High Commission of India in Freetown posted on X on Saturday.

The delegation also held extensive meetings with key Sierra Leonean dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Parliament, Members of Parliament and the Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Minister of Defence, the National Security Coordinator, and the Acting Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone.

They highlighted India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and emphasised the importance of global unity in combating this threat.

"The Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi and Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Daniel Brima Koroma, condemned terrorism and voiced strong support for India's stance. Minister Massaquoi stated the urgent need for African nations to unite against terrorism, warning that inaction could bring the threat to their own shores," read a statement issued by the High Commission.

The delegation engaged with media and journalists, sharing key takeaways from productive discussions on counter-terrorism efforts with Sierra Leone's Vice President, Speaker, Deputy Defence and Acting Foreign Ministers and dignitaries.

Earlier on Friday, they also interacted with several foreign diplomats in Sierra Leone to galvanise international action against terrorism and decisively counter the tactics of those who perpetrate, support, and sponsor cross-border terror activities against India.

The delegation led by Shinde also includes Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Sasmit Patra, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, S.S. Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Earlier, Samsit Patra, during an interview with a local TV channel, also launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's use of terrorism as an instrument of statecraft.

"The need for Pakistan to abandon terror tactics in favour of peace and prosperity resonates across millions of Sierra Leoneans," Patra was quoted as saying by the High Commission of India in the West African nation.

Additionally, in an extraordinary gesture reflecting strong relations between both countries, the parliament of Sierra Leone on Thursday observed a moment of silence in honour of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian delegation thanked the Speaker and Parliamentarians of the country for their special gesture of friendship and solidarity in India's fight against terrorism.

The delegates are a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The visit aimed to garner international support and raise awareness about the grave threat of terrorism.

