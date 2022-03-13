Signatures of opposition parties on No-confidence motion against Imran Khan is in line with rule book: Pakistan NA Secretariat

The National Assembly Secretariat, after scrutiny of the no-trust motion against Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that the motion is in line with the rules.

The NA secretariat has completed its verifications of the signatures of the opposition parties' members on the no-trust motion and suspicious signatures were found. "No signatures found suspected or out of signs of rolls," sources said, reported ARY News.

"The legislation department of the National Assembly has completed its process and forwarded the file to the Speaker," according to sources.

"It has been recommended to the speaker to summon the assembly session any day before March 22," it added. "Summoning the session is a constitutional obligation, which could not be deviated," NA sources further said. According to the sources, "The first phase was the requisition and the second phase verification of the signatures on the no-trust motion."

Notably, the joint opposition had submitted the no-trust motion and a requisition notice in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

According to the rules, the NA speaker is bound to summon the session of the National Assembly by March 22. Sources added that the no-confidence motion should be winded up within seven days after the NA session, reported the news channel.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday. However, the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor