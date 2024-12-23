Sikyong Penpa Tsering successfully concludes key engagements in US, strengthening Tibetan cause

Santa Fe [United States], December 23 : Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), has successfully concluded a series of engagements across the US, reinforcing the Tibetan cause and promoting unity within Tibetan communities.

According to information provided by CTA, Tserings recent tour, spanning Santa Fe, New Mexico; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Portland, Oregon, involved a packed schedule where he interacted with Tibetans of all ages, emphasising the importance of collective effort and solidarity in the struggle for Tibetan freedom.

In Santa Fe, on December 17, Sikyong addressed the local Tibetan community, discussing key issues such as the Middle Way Approach and the debate over Tibetan independence.

He called for unity among Tibetans, stating that internal divisions would not advance the cause. His message was clear: only through collaboration and shared vision can Tibetans hope to secure their rights and freedoms. This aligns with the CTA's commitment to seeking genuine autonomy for Tibet within China, while maintaining a nonviolent stance.

On December 18, in Salt Lake City, Sikyong engaged with Tibetan youth, encouraging them to actively participate in global advocacy efforts like the Lobby Day initiative, which seeks to raise awareness about Tibet in the US Congress.

He also recommended key resources such as the Tibet Brief 2020 and Professor Lau's academic book on Tibet to deepen understanding of Tibet's political and human rights situation. Sikyong was joined by prominent figures, including Gomo Tulku and Seymo Khando Chagzoetsang, reinforcing the importance of collective Tibetan leadership.

The tour culminated in Portland, Oregon, on December 19, where Sikyong visited the Jangchup Choeten (Stupa) with Representative Namgyal Choedup, highlighting Tibet's cultural and spiritual heritage. During an evening address, he underscored the importance of both cultural preservation and active engagement in the Tibetan cause. Sikyong also honoured Tibetan youth with the President's Volunteer Service Award, acknowledging their contributions to the community and emphasizing the role of youth in advancing the Tibetan movement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor