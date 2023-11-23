Simran Bagga says Chiyaan Vikram is very challenging to work with

Mumbai, Nov 23 Actress Simran Bagga, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’, has called Tamil superstar Vikram, a challenging co-star to work with, owing to his penchant for perfection and his process to churn out a fine performance.

Talking about the same, Simran, who worked with him in ‘Mahaan’, told IANS: “Vikram is such a versatile actor, he works on himself for every character he takes on. He is too challenging to work with as a co-star as he is a one take artist and a perfectionist to the core. It’s always a pleasure to work with him.”

She also spoke about director Karthik Subbaraj, the director of ‘Mahaan’, whose recent film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ is doing well in theatres.

She said: “Karthik Subbaraj is one of my favourite directors. I love all his movies from ‘Pizza’ to ‘Jigarthanda Double X’. I have worked with him in ‘Petta’ and ‘Mahaan’. He is highly focused and has an audience eye. It’s an honour to work with Karthik too.”

Talking about working across film industries of India, the actress told IANS: “I am extremely lucky to be part of Indian cinema which is diverse, be it Tamil, Telugu or Hindi, the motive has always been to entertain audiences. Especially, to pull people in theatres we need to cater movies larger than life with lots of emotion, action, drama, comedy, revenge and romance and a brand like ‘Tiger 3’, ‘Baahubali’, ‘Gadar 2’ or Rajinikanth movies they know this trait very well, so there is no second thought of these movies failing at the box office because they are well planned with the thought of generating a hit to audiences.”

Sharing the cultural difference between the film industries of south and Hindi cinema in terms of work, she said: “In the south, people believe in working with targeted time. I appreciate the fact that we in the south are super disciplined and highly creative with whatever work we do. And the north has always welcomed south technicians or cast with open arms to work along.”

Sharing her experience of working with director Maneesh Sharma on ‘Tiger 3’, she said: “It’s an honour to work with Maneesh sharma He is so clear in his mind about what he wants and gets work done from any technician or cast with lot of ease We all can see that in his movies He came across to me a very calm person with strong ethics.”

