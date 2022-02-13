Sindhu Trade Links becomes multibagger, shares up 2000% in 2021

New Delhi, Feb 13 Sindhu Trade Links shares became multibagger in 2021 as it rose over 2,000 per cent during the year.

On Friday, the shares settled at Rs 139 on the BSE, against below Rs 10 in early-January 2021, data showed.

Stock prices ranging in single digit are known as penny stocks, and they typically have high volatility associated with them. Multibagger stocks are those whose share prices rise exponentially over a short period of time.

Sindhu Trade Links is engaged in the business of logistics, transportation, mining, coal beneficiation, power generation, sponge iron and steel, stock broking, media, finance and food processing park.

During Q3FY22, the company reported a 42.47 per cent increase in consolidated net revenue on a quarter-on-quarter basis. On a year-on-year basis, it has reported 36.24 per cent increase in its consolidated net revenue.

Besides, its EBITDA too surged both sequentially and yearly during the quarter.

On February 4, the company reduced its bank debt by Rs 1,041.5 million and pledged that it aims to be debt free by 2023, it had said in a regulatory filing.

