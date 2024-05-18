Singapore envoy Simon Wong witnesses PM Modi's public meeting in North East Delhi, calls it "electrifying"

New Delhi [India], May 18 : Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, witnessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in North East Delhi and called it "electrifying."

In the pictures shared by Simon Wong, PM Modi waved at the people who came to listen to his address while people in the audience held BJP flag.

In a post on X, Simon Wong stated, "Front row seats w fellow diplomatic colleagues to watch the world's largest democracy in action. Electrifying! Thank you @BJP4India, @vijai63 for the opportunity. - HC Wong."

A delegation comprising several foreign diplomats. including Simon Wong and Nepal's Ambassador to India Shankar P Sharma attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting in North East Delhi today.

Voting in Delhi for all seven Lok Sabha seats will be held in a single phase on May 25. BJP's Manoj Tiwari is in the electoral fray against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

[{361ae0c0-4abd-4c58-b534-c607f1c8446c:intradmin/ANI-20240518143550.jpg}]

[{f0daebd2-4ff5-4fc3-a76e-5a7f6a3233de:intradmin/ANI-20240518143540.jpg}]

Speaking to ANI, Nepal's Ambassador to India Shankar P Sharma said that about 20 dignitaries, including six ambassadors, will witness the rally and stressed that it is similar to Nepal.

Sharma said, "Now we are here about 20 dignitaries from the embassies, including six ambassadors, to watch what is the rally like in Delhi, especially, and also see what kind of programs you will have in the rally. So it's similar to Nepal, no doubt about that. But, we would like to have the first-hand experience of the rally, especially that of the Prime Minister. We are proud of it."

[{0efdf5c9-54e5-4c18-818f-1ae27f0becb3:intradmin/ANI-20240518143602.jpg}]

Calling India the "largest democracy" in the world, he said that the part of the election has been already completed.

Nepal envoy said, "I think India is the mother of democracy, largest democracy in the world. So, I think we are very proud of that one. And then the general election is coming. The part of it has been already completed."

During the public meeting in New Delhi, PM Modi called 140 crore countrymen as his successors and added that when he left home 60 years ago he was not aware that countrymen would become his family. PM Modi said he is working round the clock for the betterment of them.

PM Modi further said that every head of the family thinks of transferring his savings to his successor, therefore, for him, "140 crore deshwasi, wahi mere waris hain".

Addressing an election rally in the North East Delhi constituency, the Prime Minister said that he has never lived for himself but for his countrymen.

"50-60 years ago, when I left my home, I did not even know that one day I would hoist the Tricolour at the Red Fort. I did not know then that 140 crore Indians would become my family. I have never lived for myself, I am working towards the betterment of your and your kids future. It is natural that a family head thinks of its next generation, but Mera koi waris nahi hai. 140 crore deshwasi, wahi mere waris hain (I have no heir, 140 crore countrymen are my heir) and that is why I am working day and night for you," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister then mocked the pitiable condition of Congress, saying that the party which ruled Delhi for four generations has become incapable of fielding a candidate from 10 Janpath. He further said that the INDIA bloc is leaving no opportunity to loot the people of Delhi.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 are being held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. The fourth phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections was conducted on May 7. The remaining three phases of voting will be held on May 20, May 25, and June 1. The results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.

Voting was held in 96 Lok Sabha seats in the fourth phase, out of which 25 were from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 1,717 candidates were in the electoral fray in this phase. The fourth phase of polling for Lok Sabha polls on May 7 in 96 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 69.16 per cent, the Election Commission said on Friday.

It said 69.58 per cent of men voters, 68.73 per cent of women voters, and 34.23 per cent of third-gender individuals exercised their franchise.

"Actual data of Form 17 C shall prevail which is already shared with candidates. Final turnout will only be available post-counting with counting of postal ballots and its addition to total vote count," an Election Commission release said.

It said postal ballots include those given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, Essential Services etc) and voters on election duty. Daily account of such postal ballots received, as per statutory provisions, are given to all candidates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor