Singapore High Commissioner performs Ganpati Pooja at year-end party

New Delhi [India], December 26 : Singapore High Commissioner Lawrence Wong on Thursday performed Ganapati Pooja as a part of year-end party.

Wong added that the embassy gave out various prizes including smart TVs and boom boxes after a lucky draw.

In a post on X, he said, "Great to have our year-end party and lucky draw with all staff. 100 prizes, including smart TVs and boom boxes given out. Blessings. HC Wong"

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/1872139939762344444

Earlier on Wednesday, Wong wished Merry Christmas to all .

In a post on X, he said, "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. HC Wong"

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/1871771908863299600

https://x.com/LawrenceWongST/status/1871408937511350623

Singaporean Consulate in Chennai also celebrated Christmas with their staff.

In a post on X, the embassy posted, "We are team SG in Chennai! Consulate staff & family, together with our colleagues from EnterpriseSG & SQ, wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2025! - CG Pang"

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/1871414755988275592

Earlier on Sunday, Wong visited Jwalamukhi Mandir Shaktipeeth in Himachal Pradesh to receive blessings.

In a post on X, he said, "So blessed to receive blessings from the eternal flames of the Shaktipeeth Shri Jwalamukhi Mandir. Felt indescribable energy flowing through my body. HC Wong"

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/1870715069027500239

Wong also tried out "tasty" tea from plantation in Himachal.

"A trip to Himachal Pradesh cannot be complete without a visit to the tea plantation. So much tasty Indian chai to try out. HC Wong"

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/1870671382159532136

Wong also offered prayers at Bajinath mandir in Palampur and Palpung Sherabling Temple while praying for peace in next year.

"Giving prayers at the iconic Baijnath Mandir at Palampur. May Lord Shiva ji bless all of humanity. HC Wong," he said.

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/1870358345523356094

"Starting part 1 of our spiritual tour of Palampur at Palpung Sherabling Temple. Praying for a peaceful 2025. HC Wong," he said, adding that he could not get enough of Himachal Pradesh!

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/1870324313301106952

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/1870079202868772895

The Ambassador also visited Barot Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi distrcit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor