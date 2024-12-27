Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong condoles demise of former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi [India], December 27 : Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, offered condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Thursday.

Wong noted the significant contribution of Dr Singh in developing India-Singapore bilateral relations.

In a post on X, the Singaporean High Commissioner said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Manmohan Singh Ji, a statesman whose wisdom and leadership shaped India's growth. His strong support of India-Singapore relations, as both FM and PM, played a pivotal role in developing our bilateral relations."

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

Condolences have been pouring in from across India on the demise of the former Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh saying that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that his thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh, his friends and countless admirers.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief on the passing away of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday.

He highlighted the role Singh played, not only in India's economic reforms but also in providing strategic corrections to Indian foreign policy.

Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.

