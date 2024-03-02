Singapore to legislate for strengthened digital infrastructure protection

Singapore, March 2 The Singaporean government will introduce an amendment to the Cybersecurity Act to Parliament next week, which will expand the coverage of crucial digital infrastructure, said Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information.

The amendment is part of measures to mitigate the disruptions of digital services that Singapore experienced last year, Teo added on Friday during a debate on the Ministry's budget this year in Parliament.

Data centres, cloud services, and key entities that hold sensitive data or perform important public functions will be included, she noted.

Teo added that digital failures may occur due to non-cyber reasons, such as misconfiguration in cloud architecture, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A task force is studying a new digital infrastructure act to address broader concerns of key digital infrastructure beyond cybersecurity reasons," she said.

The operators of large cloud services and data centres may need to meet higher security and resilience standards to reduce the risk of system disruptions under the new act, Teo noted.

