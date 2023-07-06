Singer CoCo Lee, voice of Disney's 'Mulan', dies by suicide at 48

Los Angeles, July 6 Singer CoCo Lee, who lent her vocal prowess in 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' and 1998's 'Mulan', died by suicide on Wednesday at the age of 48.

The singer's sisters, Nancy and Carol Lee, confirmed the sad news with a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, revealing that she had died by suicide, reports pagesix.com.

"CoCo had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months," the statement read.

"Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her."

They further revealed that CoCo had attempted to take her life on Sunday and had slipped into a coma before dying on Wednesday.

"As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honoured to have such an excellent and outstanding sister. We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel," they added.

"We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after!"

Her proud sisters further told fans they hoped they "share her bright smile, treat people with sincerity, and convey kindness and love to everyone around us, and continue CoCo's wish to let everyone around feel her love and happiness."

"Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!" they concluded the heartfelt post.

CoCo's career in entertainment spanned exactly 30 years. While she had established herself as a pop singer in Asia, CoCo became best known for her song 'A Love Before Time' in the 2000 film 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'.

Her song was nominated for an Oscar in 2001. CoCo also voiced the lead character in the Mandarin version of 'Mulan' and provided the singing voice for the lead Disney princess.

In 1999, a song from her full-length album 'Just No Other Way' was featured in the Julia Roberts film 'Runaway Bride'.

CoCo is survived by her husband, Bruce Rockowitz, and her two stepdaughters.

In her last Instagram post dated December 2022, CoCo detailed having an "incredibly difficult year," but still encouraged positivity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor