Single-engine plane crashes in Russia's Kamchatka, 2 people dead: Authorities
By ANI | Published: February 11, 2022 11:03 AM2022-02-11T11:03:01+5:302022-02-11T11:10:19+5:30
An An-2 single-engine plane crashed on Friday in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, leaving two people dead, regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said.
An An-2 single-engine plane crashed on Friday in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, leaving two people dead, regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said.
The plane crashed near the village of Koryaki, less than a mile from the runway.
"There were two crew members on board. According to preliminary information of the Emergencies Ministry, they died as a result of the crash and the erupted fire," Solodov wrote on his Telegram channel.
The causes of the incident remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app