Single-engine plane crashes in Russia's Kamchatka, 2 people dead: Authorities

An An-2 single-engine plane crashed on Friday in Russia's Kamchatka Territory, leaving two people dead, regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said.

The plane crashed near the village of Koryaki, less than a mile from the runway.

"There were two crew members on board. According to preliminary information of the Emergencies Ministry, they died as a result of the crash and the erupted fire," Solodov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The causes of the incident remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

