S.Korea rules out resumption of seafood imports from Japan's Fukushima

Seoul, March 30 The South Korean presidential office on Thursday ruled out resumption of seafood imports from Japan's Fukushima region over radiation contamination concerns, saying the health and safety of people are the foremost priority.

"Fukushima seafood will never come into the country," Yonhap News Agency quoted the office as saying in an official statement.

"With regard to the import of Japanese seafood products, the government's stance remains unchanged that the health and safety of the people are the top priority."

South Korea has banned imports of all seafood and some agricultural products from the region since 2013 due to concerns over their possible radiation contamination following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant meltdown after an earthquake and a tsunami.

But some have raised speculation that the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol could resume imports from Fukushima, following Japanese news reports that it was one of the unannounced topics during his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier this month.

