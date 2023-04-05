SLINEX 2023: India, Sri Lanka gears up for Sea Phase from April 6-8 off Colombo

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 : Participants from Indian Navy, Sri Lankan Navy and Sri Lankan Air Force on Wednesday concluded Pre Sail Conference to gear up for Sea Phase scheduled to commence from April 6-8 off Colombo.

"@indiannavy, @srilanka_navy and @airforcelk concluded the Pre Sail Conference to gear up for Sea Phase from 6-8 April off Colombo. Subject Matter Experts' training progressed on key evolutions at Sea," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The exercise features two phases the Harbour Phase and the Sea Phase. The Harbour Phase is being orgsed in Colombo from April 3-5, followed by the Sea Phase from April 6-8, off the Sri Lanka capital.

Subject Matter Experts training progressed in areas of Helicopter operation, Underway Replenishment, Damage Control and Fire Fighting.

Earlier, a reception hosted by the Indian High Commissioner, Gopal Baglay which was attended by the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa.

"Bridges of Friendship!!! SLINEX 2023-Day 2. The reception hosted by the High Commissioner on board was attended by Hon. Speaker @YapaMahinda, Hon.LOP @sajithpremadasa, Hon.Ministers,MPs,Senior Defence Hierarchy including CDS and Service Chiefs,Diplomats and eminent dignitaries," tweeted the Indian High Commission.

Visitors thronged to the Indian ships INS Kiltan and INS Savitri that were open for public viewing.

SLINEX-2023 exercise is aimed at improving mutual understanding, enhancing interoperability, and exchanging best practices/procedures in multi-faceted maritime operations between both Navies.

India and Sri Lanka have a long-standing bilateral relationship, particularly in the maritime domain. The cooperation between the two nations has been robust, covering various areas such as political engagement, economic and commercial ties, people-to-people connections, and cultural exchanges.

The bilateral naval exercise, SLINEX-2023, is a testament to the strong ties between the two countries. It aims to further enhance the cooperation between the two navies and reinforce the shared values and bonds of friendship and camaraderie.

Deputy High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Vinod Jacob took part in the opening of the exercise on April 3. He highlighted the importance of the exercise and its firsts - the first SLINEX held after the COVID-19 pandemic, the first after the Indian Navy changed its Ensign, and the first with the participation of Air Force and Special Forces.

The Indian Navy is represented by INS Kiltan, an Advanced Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, and INS Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel. The Sri Lanka Navy is represented by SLNS Gajabahu, an Advance Offshore Patrol Vessel, and SLNS Sagara, an OPV.

Besides these vessels, the exercise will also feature Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Indian Navy Chetak helicopter, Sri Lanka Air Force Dornier, and BEL 412 helicopters. The special forces of the two navies will also participate in the exercise.

The SLINEX's previous edition was orgzed in Visakhapatnam from March 7-12 last year. This year's exercise is expected to further strengthen the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two navies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor