Slovak Ambassador Robert Maxian meets CM Majhi, says Odisha 'key state' for his nation

New Delhi [India], October 3 : Slovak Ambassador to India, Robert Maxian, underscored the significance of Odisha as a focal point for bilateral relations between India and Slovakia, and said the state is a key focus for his country.

Maxian also met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday, which he said was 'great.'

"The event was very great. Odisha is a key state on which we are concentrating. Various companies have decided to invest in Odisha...We are creating jobs in India which is very important for Slovakia," Maxian told ANI.

"We are natural partners. The relationship was intensified when the Russian aggression started...PM Modi has been having a conversation with the Prime Minister of Slovakia. We are having a high level of political dialogue, our foreign ministers have met four times in the last 20 months...Trade is rising between the two countries..."

He elaborated on the planned investment of INR 2,500 crores by Slovak company Tatravagonka Poprad through its partner Jupiter Wagons, aimed at producing railway bogeys.

"Those will be commissioned in 2027, and 50 per cent of the production will be for the Indian market and 50 per cent of the production will be exported out of India," Maxian explained.

He highlighted that this initiative aligns with India's 'Make in India' policy and emphasises job creation in India, which is equally vital for Slovakia.

In discussing the broader relationship between India and Slovakia, the envoy expressed optimism. "We have no open issues, we are natural friends, we are natural partners," he remarked. He noted that the relationship has strengthened considerably since the onset of the Russian aggression, which catalysed diplomatic dialogue. Maxian revealed that Slovakia has successfully evacuated over 1,400 students from Kosice Airport in response to the crisis.

Highlighting the growing political engagement, he stated, "Our foreign ministers have met four times in the last 20 months, and this was the dialogue which was never before between India and Slovakia."

The trade volume between the two nations is also on the rise, with projections indicating that it will reach 1 billion Euros this year, marking a historic milestone in their foreign trade relations.

Maxian expressed enthusiasm for expanding cultural ties, stating that Slovakia has chosen India as a top partner in the cultural sector.

"We'd like to bring so many Slovak musicians and the handicrafts and producers, and we would like to make some presentation of our movies," he added, emphasising the desire for collaboration across various domains, including education and culture.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met envoys from various countries and members of the different associations in New Delhi, in a precursor event to the 'Make-In-Odisha' conclave that will be held in his state on January 28-29.

During the curtain raiser event, the CM apprised the gathering about his state, located on the eastern seaboard of India, with a coastline of over 480 kilometres.

Odisha, he said, is now an emerging destination for investments from diverse sectors, and geographies.

"We are a state of immense natural wealth. Rich deposits of minerals like iron ore, bauxite, nickel, chromite, and coal, along with vast forest and water resources, have made Odisha a key player in India's mineral and metal-based industries," said the chief minister.

As part of the event, he invited them to explore opportunities for investment, trade, and collaboration.

