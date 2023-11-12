South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of US: Joe Biden

Washington, DC [US], November 12 : US President Joe Biden extended his wishes on Diwali and said that the Diwali message of seeking the light of wisdom and love has helped his nation "emerge stronger".

Taking to X, the US President wrote a heartfelt Diwali message, saying, "Over the course of generations, South Asian Americans have woven Diwali traditions into the fabric of our nation, symbolising the message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of ignorance, hate, and division. It's a message that has helped our nation emerge stronger from the past few difficult years, and matters now more than ever.

He said, "On this Diwali, may we reflect on the strength of our shared light and embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation. To the more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world, we wish you a happy Diwali."

On the occasion of Diwali, foreign diplomats and world leaders extended their greetings with their special messages. The list of leaders who extended their wishes on the occasion include UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Norway PM Gohr Store, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Singapore Deputy PM Lawrence Wong, US Vice President Kamala Harris and many other foreign diplomats and leaders.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa shared a video and extended his greetings on Diwali. He said that his country which has many cultures and faiths, "has a deep appreciation of the importance of Dewali to members of the Hindu faith."

He said, "Namaste on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa. I offer my good wishes to the Hindu community as it celebrates the festival of lights. As a nation of many cultures and faiths, we have a deep appreciation of the importance of Dewali to members of the Hindu faith."

He added, "Dewali is a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness and has its roots in the story of Lord Rama's retain from banishment and exile. The messages of the valley of rebirth and renewal are timeless. They resonate with us all. The lighting of lamps, which is a tradition in Hindu homes during this time, symbolizes hope."

Rishi Sunak, the first British Asian Prime Minister and a devout Hindu, has extended Diwali wishes with a message of looking to the "future with hope".

The UK PM also wished Bandi Chhor Divas to "friends in the Sikh community".

"Happy Diwali to all those celebrating around the world and across the UK, and a very happy Bandi Chhor Divas to our friends in the Sikh community," Sunak's message from the British High Commission read.

"With the lighting of the Diyas, let this be a moment we can look to the future with hope. My guiding light as Prime Minister is the determination to change things for the better, and as a symbol of the triumph of light over darkness, I believe Diwali is a poignant representation of the endeavour for a brighter tomorrow," the message added.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti celebrated Diwali for the first time in India and expressed his delight as he enjoyed dance, food and music with his colleagues in India.

Taking to X, Garcetti said, "Delighted to celebrate #Diwali with dance, food and music with my colleagues for the first time here in India! At this auspicious time, may the festival of light bring you happiness and prosperity in the new year!"

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green also extended his wishes on the occasion of Diwali and shared videos of celebrating Diwali.

Meanwhile, German envoy to India, Philipp Ackermann extended his greeting and wrote Diwali wishes with, "truckload of mithai!"

Ackermann said, "Wishing you a sparkling happy Diwali filled with joy, laughter, and a truckload of mithai! May the festival of lights brighten your day and sweeten your life"

Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid gave his greetings saying, "We congratulate everyone celebrating Diwali around the world... Wishing them a very prosperous and joyful festival."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday attended a Diwali event where lighted lamps to celebrate the 'festival of lights' on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese also shared his Diwali message saying, "As the lights of Deepavali shine across Australia, I'm delighted to send my best wishes to everyone celebrating."

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extended Diwali wishes to people in Tamil on Sunday.

Taking to X, Wong shared a video that showed him learning how to play the sitar.

Moreover, Norway Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store shared a video to extend his Diwali wishes to the Hindu community in Norway.

