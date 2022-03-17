South Korea: Overseas travel demand picking up again; 'Inquiries about honeymoon trip increase'

As the Korean government will lift the mandatory self-quarantine measure for fully vaccinated residents from March 21, demand for overseas travel is expected to recover.

According to the tour industry on the 16th, flight reservations have continued to increase since the government announced to exempt vaccinated travellers and residents from self-quarantine on the 11st. Flight reservation on Interpark Tour from the 11th to the 13th increased 873% year-on-year and 281% from the previous month.

This is also an increase of 54% compared to November 12-14 last year, when expectations for the overseas travel increased before the spread of Omicron variant.

An official from Interpark Tour said, "Flights to vacation spots such as Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan are particularly popular. Following Saipan, which does not require self-quarantine when entering and departing the country, reservations for flights to Guam and Hawaii are also expected to increase after the government lifts quarantine measures."

Tour agencies are also actively carrying various marketing events.

Hana Tour will resume its marketing campaign 'As you dream, unfold' until April 30. It is also offering time sale and early-bird promotions.

In particular, demand for honeymoon trip is expected to increase. An official from Hana Tour said, "Since the government announced that it will lift self-quarantine for travellers, inquiries about honeymoon trip between April and June have been increasing rapidly."

Hana Tour will hold an 'Online Honeymoon Fair' for a month in March to introduce popular honeymoon destinations such as Maldives, Cancun, and Hawaii. It is also preparing group honeymoon tour packages to Europe. In addition, Hana Tour will also release 10-day tour package to France, Switzerland, and Italy departing in late April or early May.

Modoo Tour will also hold a time deal event that offers discounts of up to 31% on overseas tour packages. Customers can receive 1,000 Modoo Tour mileages that can be used as cash by solving the quizzes on its website.

However, there are also some concerns that it is still too early to expect that travel demand will recover to the level of before COVID-19. It is pointed out that the recent surge in travel demand is due to the base effect of falling demand over the past two years. (ANI/Global Economic)

With inputs from ANI

