South Korean Chemical Tanker Capsizes Off Southwestern Japan, Seven Missing

South Korean chemical tanker has capsized off southwestern Japan and seven people on board are missing, said Japan's coast guard. More details are awaited.

According to international media reports, rescue operations are underway after a South Korean-flagged chemical tanker capsized off the coast of Yamaguchi prefecture in western Japan.

NHK reported that the tanker Keoyoung Sun requested assistance after 0700 local time (2200 GMT), reporting that the vessel was tilting over. There were 11 crew members on board, and four people have been rescued so far.

Keoyoung Sun called 118, stating, "The ship is tilted due to rough weather. We request rescue." According to the Moji Coast Guard, four patrol vessels confirmed the capsized vessel in the area. It is believed that 11 foreign sailors were on board, and by 12:40 p.m., 4 of them, including an Indonesian man, had been rescued by helicopter. The condition of both is unknown.