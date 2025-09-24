South Korean President Lee set to preside over UNSC open debate on AI

Seoul, Sep 24 South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to preside over an open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on artificial intelligence (AI) in New York on Tuesday, becoming the first South Korean president to lead such a session.

The UNSC gathering on AI comes as South Korea assumed the rotating presidency of the council this month as a non-permanent member for the 2024-2025 term.

During the debate on AI, Lee plans to deliver a message calling for the responsible use of AI to promote international peace and security, Yonhap News Agency reported.

In his UN General Assembly address on Tuesday, Lee warned that passively adapting to the AI era could lead to polarisation, inequality and human rights abuses, while stressing that proactive responses could turn AI's productivity into a foundation for innovation, prosperity and stronger democracy.

As part of broader efforts to expand cooperation on AI, he said South Korea will announce an "AI Initiative" at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting set to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju from October 31-November 1.

Ahead of the session, Lee will hold back-to-back talks with the leaders of Italy, France and Poland to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, according to his office.

On Tuesday, Lee Jae Myung met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed ways to bolster cooperation in critical minerals and infrastructure, Lee's office said. The meeting, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, was their first in person following a phone conversation in July.

Lee expressed hope to expand economic cooperation between Uzbekistan, which has abundant mineral resources, and South Korea, which boasts advanced technological capabilities, according to the office. He also suggested collaborations in transportation and infrastructure -- including railways, airports and roads -- as well as supply chains for key minerals to create synergy effects.

Lee noted that more than 170,000 ethnic Koreans in Uzbekistan contribute to bilateral ties through political and economic activities, and asked for continued support for them. The two leaders also agreed to work together for the successful hosting of the inaugural "Korea-Central Asia Summit," which South Korea plans to hold next year, it noted.

