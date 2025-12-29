South Korea's Defence Minister warns of growing instability around Korean Peninsula

Seoul, Dec 29 South Korea's Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back on Monday warned of a growing security instability surrounding the Korean Peninsula, citing a deepening military cooperation between North Korea and Russia.

"The security situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula has become more unstable than ever," Ahn said in a speech at a forum on an alliance with the United States.

"North Korea is advancing its nuclear and missile capabilities and modernizing its conventional forces through military cooperation with Russia," Ahn said in the speech, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Ahn called such cooperation between North Korea and Russia a "grave challenge," not only to the Korean Peninsula but also to the international community.

South Korea's intelligence agency has estimated that North Korea has deployed around 15,000 troops to Russia to support its war with Ukraine since October last year.

In return, North Korea was expected to gain access to Russia's cutting-edge military technologies.

Last week, North Korea's state media unveiled photos of leader Kim Jong-un inspecting a factory that built an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine.

"South Korea and the US should continue their shared efforts for the future, grounded in firm mutual trust and understanding, to jointly overcome the security challenges we face," Ahn said.

On December 22, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said he would work to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula by seeking dialogue with North Korea and other relevant nations, reiterating the government's efforts to reengage with Pyongyang.

Cho made the remarks in a keynote speech at an event hosted by the South Korea-US Parliamentarians Union, saying it is time to "deeply reflect on what must be done" to ensure security and peace on the peninsula .

“The two summit meetings between South Korea and the United States this year would provide a foundation for those efforts,” he said, stressing the importance of “swiftly and properly” negotiating the agreements reached in the joint fact sheet.

He added that South Korea should work to bolster deterrence while simultaneously seeking dialogue with North Korea and other relevant nations.

