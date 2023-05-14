South Korea's President to visit Japan to attend G7 Summit

Tokyo [Japan], May 14 : South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol is all set to visit Japan to attend the G7 Summit and also to hold trilateral talks with Japan and US, Kyodo News reported citing President's office.

South Korean President will be in Japan for a three-day visit where he will hold trilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden to confirm cooperation in addressing North Korea's missile and nuclear development, the office said Sunday.

According to Kyodo News' diplomatic sources, it will likely be held on May 21, the closing day of the three-day G-7 summit, before Biden leaves for Australia from the Japanese city.

Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed last week during a summit at the White House that they will step up trilateral cooperation with Japan to better deal with the North Korean nuclear threat.

Yoon, who took office in May 2022, visited Japan in mid-March, while Kishida earlier this month made his first trip to South Korea since becoming prime minister in October 2021. Such reciprocal visits had been suspended since 2011.

Kishida is scheduled to host the three-day G-7 summit through next Sunday. South Korea is not a member of the grouping, reported Kyodo News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor