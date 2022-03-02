Special logo unveiled to mark 75 years of Indo-Netherlands ties

A special logo has been unveiled to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Netherlands.

"This year India and the Netherlands are commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. To mark the occasion, Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs and Marten van den Berg, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India released a joint logo on 2 March 2022," the MEA statement read.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the logo features a lotus and a tulip - the national flowers of both countries. The chakra in the middle of the logo depicts the bond of our friendship and the flag colours enhance the connections that exist between the people of India and the people of the Netherlands.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary, a large number of events and activities are planned during the year in a wide range of areas of cooperation including water, agriculture, innovation, energy, climate and culture, the statement said, adding that the Netherlands presented 3000 fresh tulips to India, as a symbol of friendship, which were planted in the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan gardens.

