SpiceJet announces revised salary structure for its Captains

New Delhi, Oct 19 SpiceJet has announced a revised salary structure for its Captains increasing their monthly remuneration to Rs 7 lakh-a-month for 80 hours of flying.

The airline said that the hike will be applicable from November 1. Following the latest hike, the salary of Captains at SpiceJet will be higher as compared to their pre-Covid salary.

Salaries of Trainers (DE, TRI, LTC) and Senior First Officers has also been increased commensurately, said a Spicejet spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that SpiceJet has been consistently increasing the base salary of pilots. As compared to August, the September salary saw an increase of up to 10 per cent for Trainers and 8 per cent for Captains and First Officers. From October, salary was hiked by another 22 per cent for Captains and First Officers.

SpiceJet operates a fleet of Boeing 737s, Q-400s and freighters and is the country's largest regional player operating multiple daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme. The majority of the airline's fleet offers SpiceMax, a spacious economy class seating in India. The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on-time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

Recently, the aviation regulator DGCA directed the airline to send the engine oil samples of the entire Q400 fleet consisting of 14 operational aircraft to Pratt and Whitney Canada to ascertain the presence of metal and carbon seat particles. Moreover, the DGCA has also directed Spicejet for inspection opf bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor