Spicejet to operate with full capacity in winter schedule

New Delhi, Oct 21 Arline SpiceJet will operate with full capacity in the winter schedule starting from October 30 this year.

As per the domestic winter schedule of airlines released by the aviation regulator DGCA, the airline can operate with full capacity.

Scheduled airlines will operate 21,941 flights on domestic routes every week in the winter schedule starting from October 30. The number of weekly flights will be 1.55 per cent lower than 22,287 flights operated in the previous winter schedule.

On July 27, the DGCA restricted SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved in the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks due to a series of incidents involving its flights.

"In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under Summer schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks," the DGCA had said in its July 27 order.

During these eight weeks, the airline would be subjected to "enhanced surveillance", the regulator had said.

