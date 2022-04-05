Sri Lanka crisis: India continue to provide aid to Sri Lanka amid ongoing crisis

Amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, India decided to continue providing aid to the country. Indian High Commissioner told Sri Lanka Gopal Bagley that “Ongoing Linen of Credit to Sri Lanka for fuel and food totalling US$ 1.5 billion. Consignments will continue."

According to reports, India has also started supplying 40,000 tonnes of rice to Sri Lanka. However, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency in the country giving the security forces wide authority to arrest and detain suspects with immediate effect.

For unreserved Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a fuel, power, and gas shortage, and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance. Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.