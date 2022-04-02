Sri Lanka imposes 36-hour nationwide curfew amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka imposed a nationwide curfew starting at 6 pm in the evening today till the morning 6 am on Monday (April 4) following unrest in the country with protests outside the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the ongoing economic crisis in the Island country.

"Under the powers given to the president curfew has been imposed countrywide from 6 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday," the government's information department said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday evening, President Rajapaksa had issued an Extraordinary Gazette declaring a state of public emergency in Sri Lanka with immediate effect.

"In order to ensure public security and maintenance of public order and to continue with supplies and services essential to the life of the people, according to the powers vested in the President under Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance, a state of public emergency has been declared right throughout the country with effect from April 01, 2022," Information Department of the Government of Sri Lanka informed in a statement.

Rajapaksa said the emergency was declared in the interests of public security, protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community.

On Friday evening, Sri Lanka had also imposed a police curfew in the Western Province for six hours amid unrest after protests were held outside Sri Lankan President's residence over the worsening economic crisis in the island nation.

Several protestors gathered outside the residence of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday as the island nation faces an unprecedented economic crisis.

The protest was staged over the government's failure to address the existing issues in the island nation. The protesters clashed with the police outside the residence of President Rajapaksa in Mirihana.

After the protest, at least ten people were injured including journalists.

Meanwhile, fifteen individuals arrested over the protest held in Mirihana were ordered to be released on bail after being produced before Gangodawila Magistrate's Court, Daily Mirror reported.

It further reported that each of them was ordered to be released on a surety bail by Magistrate Prasanna Alwis.

Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a food, fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.

Sri Lanka is witnessing at least 10-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

