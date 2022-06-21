Sri Lanka Prime Minister celebrates International Yoga Day

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe celebrated the 8th International Yoga Day on Tuesday along with his Ministers and Parliamentarians.

The Sri Lankan PM termed yoga as an invaluable Indian tradition to attain physical, mental and social well-being.

The High Commission of India in Colombo in a tweet said, "8th #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations in #Colombo were held today morning in the gracious presence of H.E PM @RW_UNP, Hon'ble Ministers and Parliamentarians. Introducing the crowd to basic asanas, breathing exercises and meditation, the rejuvenating session gave an experience of uniting the body with the mind. The Day marks the culmination of a series of #yoga events across #SriLanka over the past few days."

The event organized by the High Commission of India was held at the iconic Independence Square in Colombo.

It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations.

With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015.

Meanwhile, the yoga event in Colombo held in the presence of PM Ranil Wickremesinghe saw participation by Susil Prema Jayantha, Minister of Education, Vidura Wickramanayaka, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Kanchana Wijesekera, Minister of Power and Energy, Roshan Ranasinghe, Minister of Irrigation and Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and Members of Parliament Mano Ganesan, M.A. Sumanthiran, Palani Digambaram, M. Udayakumar and other senior dignitaries.

Acting High Commissioner of India Vinod K. Jacob, officials and staff of the High Commission also participated in the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

