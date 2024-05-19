Sri Lanka: Seetha Amman Temple hosts grand Kumbaabhishekam puja with global devotee attendance

Colombo [Sir Lanka], May 19 : In Nuwara Eliya, Sri Lanka, the serene ambiance of the Seetha Amman Temple is aglow with spiritual fervor as the auspicious Kumbaabhishekam puja unfolds. Devotees from far and wide have converged upon this sacred site, drawn by the reverence of the occasion.

At the heart of the ceremony is a ritual known as Kumbaabhishekam, symbolising the renewal of divine energies within its hallowed confines.

Among the distinguished guests gracing the event is the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, underlining the cross-cultural significance of this sacred gathering.

Seetha Amman Temple, nestled in the tranquil village of Seetha Eliya, holds profound mythological significance as the purported location where Goddess Sita was held captive by Ravana, according to ancient lore.

Enhancing the sanctity of the ceremony, five revered Kalash filled with Saryu water from the holy city of Ayodhya have been ceremoniously brought in, infusing the proceedings with spiritual resonance and symbolic purity.

The visuals from the temple depict a scene of meticulous preparations, with devotees fervently participating in the rituals, their faces illuminated with devotion and reverence. The atmosphere is charged with a sense of divine presence and transcendence, as prayers echo through the temple precincts, seeking blessings and divine grace.

A day ago, India's High Commisioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, alongside Members of Parliament and other dignitaries, inaugurated the Rath Yatra of Holy Saryu Water from Mayurapathi Sri Badrakali Amman Kovil.

The sacred water, drawn from the revered Saryu River in Ayodhya, India, marked the auspicious beginning of a journey destined for the Seetha Amman Temple in Seetha Eliya.

The event, resonated with ancient traditions and divine reverence, symbolised the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Sri Lanka. The Rath Yatra, a procession of spiritual significance, commenced amidst chants and hymns, evoking blessings for the success and sanctity of the endeavour.

"Auspicious beginnings. A rath yatra of holy Saryu water of Ayodhya was flagged off from Mayurapathi Sri Badrakali Amman Kovil, Colombo by High Commissioner Santosh Jha, MPs & other dignitaries. This holy water will be used for kumbhabhishekam of Seetha Amman temple at Seetha Eliya," said Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka.

The Saryu water, revered for its sanctity in Hindu mythology, holds profound significance in religious rituals, believed to purify and sanctify the surroundings. As it embarks on its voyage to Seetha Eliya, it carries with it the hopes and prayers of devotees for the prosperity and well-being of all.

The Seetha Amman Temple, nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Seetha Eliya, is a cherished pilgrimage site for devotees, steeped in the legends of the Ramayana. The forthcoming Kumbhabhishekam ceremony, slated to be graced by the sanctified Saryu water, marks a momentous occasion in the temple's history, promising divine blessings and spiritual rejuvenation.

