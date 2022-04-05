Sri Lankan Police warns protesters not to break law, reviews video footage for making arrests

Sri Lankan police have warned protesters not to take the law in their own hands and said strict action will be taken against those involved in violence during the agitations.

The police arrested several protesters on Monday night and said they are relying on scientific and video footage to nab violators in the coming days.

"There were reports of protests and demonstrations in various parts of Sri Lanka yesterday, some of which involved arson, incursions and other acts of violence. Arrests have been made of the perpetrators, some of whom have been identified on video evidence and will be arrested in the near future," Sri Lanka Police said in a statement.

They say that strict action will be taken against those involved in violence during the protests.

"Violent means to arrest protesters, using scientific, technical, and video evidence. Accordingly, all are requested not to engage in violent or violent acts," the police said.

On April 4, protesters in large numbers were seen marching toward the residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The protesters displayed their anger and broke the barricades put up to stop the protesters from running toward President and Prime Minister's houses.

The Sri Lankan police said they have not banned protests, but said protestors should act in a peaceful manner.

Meanwhile, an emergency health situation has been declared in Sri Lanka from today, due to a severe shortage of medicines in the country.

This decision was announced after an emergency general committee meeting of the country's Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) to discuss the imposition of the emergency law and the severe drug shortage, the Daily Mirror reported.

The island nation is facing an unprecedented economic crisis. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.

Sri Lanka is presently facing a foreign exchange shortage which has led to a food, fuel, power and gas shortage and has sought the assistance of friendly countries for economic assistance.

The country is witnessing at least 13-hour daily power cuts. Sri Lanka's currency has been also devalued by almost SLR 90 against the US dollar since March 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor