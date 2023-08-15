SRK, Salman share pics with Tricolour on social media

Mumbai, Aug 15 Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming grand release 'Jawan', celebrated Independence Day on Tuesday. The actor was spotted hoisting the national flag with his youngest son AbRam and wife Gauri Khan by his side. Later, as his sea of fans gathered for a sight of him, the superstar waved and saluted his admirers.

The actor later took to his Instagram, and dropped a couple of posts. He wrote in the caption: "Now the little one has made it a tradition. Hoisting of our beloved Tricolour and wishing everyone Happy Independence Day. Love to all and may our country, India prosper and all of us with it."

Earlier on Tuesday, SRK also changed his X (formerly known as Twitter), display picture to tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'.

The campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Independence Day encouraged citizens to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles.

While SRK hoisted the national flag at his residence, his 'Pathaan' co-star, Bollywood bigwig Salman Khan also extended his wishes to citizens on his Instagram. Salman shared a throwback image of himself from an event holding the Tricolour.

He wrote in the caption: "Wishing all a very happy Independence Day."

