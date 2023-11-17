'Starfish' climax shoot took a toll on Khushalii Kumar

Mumbai, Nov 17 Actress Khushalii Kumar, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Starfish', has shared her experience of shooting the climax of the film which took a toll on her.

In the film, Khushalii essays the role of a certified commercial diver, and climax witnesses her character overdosing on drugs. For her, not just shooting, but preparing for the scene was tough too.

She shared that the film has a one minute-long cut where in reality she had performed for over four minutes at a stretch as she was so intensely captured by the scene. It took a great deal of time for her to prepare for this scene, since in real life, Khushalii does not consume substances.

Even after the scene was shot, it took her a certain time to get out of that zone, and it was quite an overwhelming experience for her.

Talking about that scene, Khushalii said, "I still feel the blood rush in my body as I revisit that scene. That feeling was very different and weird, and it took a great deal for me to get out of it. It is hard to describe how it felt."

She further mentioned, "It was a difficult scene since it was mentally heavy. I could not sleep for nights after the scene, and I avoided staying alone in a place since those flashbacks would occur."

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, 'Starfish' is based on Bina Nayak's best-selling book called 'Starfish Pickle'. The film, which also stars Ehan Bhat, Milind Soman, and Tusharr Khanna, is set in an underwater world.

