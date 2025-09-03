"State is afraid of peaceful struggle": Sammi Deen Baloch condemns Ghani Baloch's disappearance

Balochistan [Pakistan] September 3 : Sammi Deen Baloch, a profound human rights activist from Balochistan, condemned the disappearance of Ghani Baloch, a writer, publisher, and political activist who has been missing for more than three months after his alleged abduction on May 25. Sammi Deen Baloch took to the social media platform X, (formerly known as Twitter).

She stated that despite repeated pleas from his family, no FIR has been registered, no charges filed, and no court appearance made. His disappearance has sparked outrage among human rights defenders, who accuse state institutions of operating with impunity.

Ghani was reportedly taken while travelling from Quetta to Karachi. His family's attempts to seek justice have been met with silence. The Khuzdar police station refused to register a complaint, and petitions to the Balochistan High Court and Sessions Court have yielded no results. "The enforced disappearance of youth like Ghani Baloch reveals the bitter truth that the state is afraid of the peaceful and democratic political struggle of the Baloch people", she wrote.

Activists warn that enforced disappearances have become a normalised tool of repression in Balochistan, targeting students, intellectuals, and political workers. The judiciary, Parliament, and media have remained largely indifferent, leaving families in a state of perpetual agony.

The National Democratic Party, of which Ghani was a member, has called his disappearance an attack on peaceful activism and constitutional rights. "If someone is accused, let the courts decide. But this silence, this darkness it is inhuman," said a party spokesperson. .

