'Stooping to unimaginable levels,' says Imran Khan on alleged threats

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 : Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that the central government are stooping to an unimaginable level and added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers are being threatened that "women from their house will be taken away," Dawn reported.

Addressing the public through the video, Khan claimed that PTI workers were being threatened that "women from their house will be taken away."

"They have stooped to this level. Nobody could have imagined of stooping to this level in Pakistan's politics," he added.

Khan said that the authorities are scared of releasing women. He also stated that the authorities are aware that none of the women were involved in acts of arson.

"They are aware that hardly 100 to 150 people would have been [involved in rioting]. The rest were protesting peacefullym" Khan said.

Referring to the crackdown on the PTI, Imran said, "Why is that only a few have left the party despite this?"

"One of the reasons is that I am allotted party tickets myself this time ... and people have realised that whoever leaves at this juncture, their politics will end," Dawn quoted PTI Chief saying.

Talking about members leaving the party, Khan further stated that he didn't even intend to allot tickets to most of those who have left the party.

Meanwhile, on Monday, in an interview with UK channel, Khan said the army should have nothing to do with the country's governance, and that anyone who thinks otherwise lives in a fool's paradise, Pakistan based The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The PTI chief said he is currently reviewing the political situation, adopting a wait-and-see policy.

"First of all, I will make appointments to the vacant positions in order to bring young people forward," he said. However, the PTI chairman expressed his fear that the new office-bearers might also be detained, adding that it was even possible that he himself would be put in jail.

When asked whether his party was weakened by the exodus of several party leaders, he said political parties are only weakened when their vote bank starts shrinking, as per The Express Tribune newspaper.

"My position will be weakened when I lose my vote bank," he said. "You may think that this is a big crisis for me, but I don't think so. In fact, we are facing martial law. I wonder what they want to get out of all this. Our economic indicators are pointing to the worst-case scenario."

