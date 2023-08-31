Streets turn colorful as 20th series of Gaijatra Pride parade takes place in Nepal

By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 31 : Hundreds of sexual minorities in Nepal on Thursday paraded across Kathmandu in commemoration of their deceased colleagues in the past year.

The occasion, known as the Gaijatra festival, serves as a remembrance for those who passed away in the preceding year. During this time, people of various ages disguise themselves as cows and jesters, wandering through the city. In contrast, the pride parade aims to encourage individuals to step forward and openly present themselves to society.

The 20th series of the Gaijatra Pride parade started from the touristique Thamel area which marched through the inner alleyways of Kathmandu and reached the Army Pavilion. Hundreds of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) persons took part in the procession with excitement and cheers.

Had the Kathmandu District Court approved their marriage, Surendra Pandey and Maya Gurung could have marked a significant milestone in the context of same-sex unions in Nepal. Despite the Supreme Court's interim directive to provisionally register same-sex marriages, their application was declined by the district court.

“Supreme Court’s verdict had really increased hope amongst people of our community but the later verdict eroded the expectation of those waiting to get married. But our hope hasn’t really faded, we have been redirected to the high court from the district court. We are following the court for a month hoping we will be served justice,” Pandey toldas he appeared alongside Gurung in the traditional bride-groom dress.

The pursuit of marriage rights by same-sex couples has emerged as a beacon of hope and anticipation for the marginalized community. Attendees gathered around these couples to take selfies, offer support, and convey their well-wishes for success.

"For LGBTQIA+ couples who aspire to formalize their union through legal marriage, the journey should not be obstructed. Our endeavor extends beyond ourselves; it resonates with those who may undertake a similar path in the future," Maya Gurung told ANI.

Nepal boasts more progressive legal provisions for sexual minorities than its neighboring countries. However, the matter of same-sex marriage has consistently posed challenges, particularly for individuals who fall within the "others" category in terms of gender.

As per the organizers, the parades as such are held during the Gaijatra festival to respect and commemorate the LGBTI loved ones, and occupy public space in a way that speaks to Nepali traditions as well as to raise their voices for their rights.

Having one progressive constitution to grant rights and recognition to sexual minorities, Nepal from the last census of 2021 has started collecting data on LGBTQI+ as well. Though the newly promulgated constitution of Nepal in September 2015 has special provisions for sexual minorities the group has been demanding for completion of its implementation.

The government had promised to provide the group with citizenship on the basis of sexual orientation but the condition isn’t that favorable when it goes into implementation. The minorities have been voicing for same-sex marriage which they claim would give them a chance to live life that of heterosexuals.

As per the latest census of 2021, there are a total of 2, 928 people who identified themselves as “others” in terms of gender or sexual orientation. The census of 2021 also set the mark as the first census of the nation to start recording the population of sexual minorities.

