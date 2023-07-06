Strong winds in Afghanistan's Nimroz cause major challenges for farmers

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 6 : Strong winds in Afghanistan's Nimroz are causing major challenges for farmers in the province, Tolo News reported.

Tolo News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

As per farmers in the province, gusty winds have caused their water and agricultural lands to dry up.

A resident of Zaranj city, Per Mohammad, said that he supports his 4-member family through agriculture, but the strong winds have caused serious damage to his agricultural products.

"This year we planted, but because of the strong winds we could not harvest, and our water has also dried up," said Per Mohammad.

"The strong winds don't allow us to harvest our crops," said Mohammad Ibrahim, a resident of Nimroz, as per Tolo News.

"The strong winds have caused a lot of damage to the people, and we clean our shops three or four times a day, but we are still suffering from the dust," said Sharfuddin, another Nimroz resident.

From a medical point of view, these storms cause various ailments such as asthma and lung cancer.

"Air pollution is one of the environmental hazards that plays an important role in the occurrence of diseases for humans, such as asthma, lung cancer, low weight in children, or other diseases," said Mujahid Samim, a doctor, according to Tolo News.

Meanwhile, the local officials of Nimroz have pledged to support the farmers affected by the storms.

"The Islamic Emirate is committed to cooperating with those who have been damaged by the storms and their property," said Nematullah Mohammadi, the head of the information and agricultural department in Nimroz.

Nimroz usually has wind for approximately 120 days every year, but recently the strong winds in the province are unprecedented, locals say.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor