Student stabbed in Tokyo

Tokyo, May 10 A male junior high school student was stabbed by a man in his 60s on Wednesday in Tokyo's Ota Ward, Japanese investigative sources said.

The police said the alleged assailant was arrested at the scene of the attack, while the student, whose injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, was taken to a hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

The attack took place roughly 400 metres southwest of JR Kamata Station in Ota Ward.

