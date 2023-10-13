"Such P20 has never been held before": G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

New Delhi [India], October 13 : G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has said the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) was wonderful and such a P20 has never been held before.

"It was a wonderful P20, such a P20 has never been held before," Kant said while speaking at the P20 Summit.

He further said, "It was a very fruitful meeting. PM Modi raised his voice on terrorism and said that all the countries are suffering from this and the speakers also referred to it... It was a good discussion..."

In a historic moment for India's G20 presidency, the joint declaration for the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) has been adopted with consensus to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace.

In view of the constructive discussions held during the 9th P20 and the experience gained at the previous P20s, the concluding part of this declaration mentions, that the members reaffirmed their commitment to continue "joint work to make an effective and meaningful parliamentary contribution to the G20 process, as appreciated by the G20 Leaders."

"We will continue to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace, prosperity and harmony, including supporting the peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes," the declaration states.

In the declaration, the member dignitaries expressed commitment to further communicate this Joint Statement to their respective Heads of State and government and engage in the implementation of our shared commitments."The P20 Presidency will communicate this Joint Statement to the G20 Presidency, and encourage its broad circulation to the G20 community," added the declaration.

The participating dignitaries thanked the Parliament of India for hosting the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit and for its warm hospitality. They also congratulate India on the inauguration of the new building of its Parliament this year, befitting its ancient traditions of people's participation in governance and decision-making.

"As we look forward to meeting again in 2024 under the G20 Presidency of Brazil, we convey our best wishes to the Parliament of Brazil for the Tenth P20 Summit," the declaration added.

In the declaration, the dignitaries also lauded the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Act passed by the Indian Parliament supporting women's reservations. The Act was recently passed in a Special Session of Parliament conducted last month.

The joint declaration was adopted after day-long deliberations and speakers' bilateral meetings as India on Friday started the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) and Parliamentary Forum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the event.

The P20 Summit is being hosted by India under the broader framework of its G20 Presidency. The event is an international forum for debate and deliberations.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday inaugurated the P20 Summit and addressed dignitaries, saying it is the "mahakumbh" of parliamentary practices of the world.

The theme of the Summit is Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future, which draws inspiration from the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is one Family).

Earlier, PM Modi at the opening of the P20 Summit, said India has been facing and battling cross-border terrorism for many years.

In his keynote address to the P20 Summit, which is being represented by G20 members and delegates from other leading international organisations, PM Modi said," I am told, Speaker Om Birla will take you to the new building of Parliament. India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now. Terrorists have taken the lives of thousands of our people. Nearly 20 years ago, the old Parliament building, which is near the old one, came under attack by terrorists. You will be shocked to know that Parliament was in session at the time of the attack."

He added that India has fought the scourge of terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, over a number of years and even the world was now waking up to the threat that it poses to civilian and world peace.

In a significant statement amid the ongoing Israeli air raids in Gaza, which followed the Hamas terror attacks, PM Modi said, "Whatever be the cause or motivations, terrorism is against humanity. We will have to fight terrorism. Also, it is disheartening to see that there is no consensus among countries on the language and definition of terrorism. Terrorists are taking advantage of this."

Masked gunmen from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) two Pakistan-based terrorist outfits attacked the Parliament on December 13, 2001. The attack left 5 Delhi Police personnel, 2 Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF constable and a gardener dead and led to a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.

While the G20 member countries attended the event, Canada was conspicuous by its absence at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20).

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at a press briefing, informed that apart from G20 countries, ten other countries and international organizations will participate in the P20 Summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 Secretary Generals, including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice Presidents, one Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation.

Speakers and heads of delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were present at the event.

The itinerary on the inaugural day of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) and Parliamentary Forum includes two separate sessions on Friday.

The first session comprises a discussion on 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' with Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showcasing achievements and accelerating progress.

The second session will be on 'One Earth Sustainable Energy Transition-Gateway to Green Future'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor