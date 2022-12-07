Suicide bombing hits Indonesia police station, 3 personnel injured

Jakarta, Dec 7 A suicide bombing occurred at a police station in Bandung, the capital city of Indonesia's West Java province, on Wednesday, killing the bomber and injuring three policemen.

The explosion took place at 8.20 a.m. at the Astana Anyar sub-district's police station, Bandung police chief Aswin Sipayung said.

"The bomber came into the police station when the policemen were having a regular ceremony. The bomber pointed a knife at the policemen. Then an explosion occurred," Xinhua news agency quoted the top official as saying.

Police were carrying out an investigation at the scene, he said.

