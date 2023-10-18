Sumit Seth accredited as India's next envoy to Costa Rica

New Delhi [India], October 18 : Sumit Seth, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2005 batch, has been concurrently accredited as India's next Ambassador to Costa Rica, as per a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Seth is presently India's Ambassador to Panama and Nicaragua.

"Dr. Sumit Seth (IFS:2005), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Panama, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Costa Rica with residence in Panama," the MEA release said.

Seth is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

