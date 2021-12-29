Survey says Pakistanis are less hopeful about 2022

New Delhi, Dec 29 A recent survey found that the net hope in Pakistan is lower than the global average, Samaa TV reported.

The Global Hope, Happiness and Economic Prosperity Index survey was conducted by Gallup International.

A total of 41,560 respondents from 41 countries participated in the survey. In Pakistan the survey was conducted by Gallup Pakistan, the report said.

The survey measures three constructs: hope, happiness, and economic optimism.

Although a majority of respondents reported themselves to be hopeful, optimistic, and happy, their score on Hope Index and Happiness Index was less than that of global average. However, Pakistanis fared better on the Economic Optimism index, the report said.

The respondents were asked "As far as you are concerned, do you think that 2022 will be better, worse or the same as 2021?"

In response to the question, 43 per cent Pakistanis said that they are optimistic about 2022, 41 per cent said they believe that 2022 will be worse than 2021, and 9 per cent said that it will be the same. At least 7 per cent did not know or did not wish to respond.

Globally, 38 per cent said that 2022 will be better than 2021, 28 per cent said that it will be worse, and 27 per cent said they think it will be the same as 2021, while 7 per cent did not know or did not wish to respond.

Comparing Pakistan's figure with the global average figure, Pakistan's net hope of 2 per cent is significantly less compared to global net hope of 10 per cent, Gallup Pakistan reported.

Respondents were asked if they feel very happy, happy, neither happy nor unhappy, unhappy or very unhappy about their life.

In response to this question, 38 per cent Pakistanis said that they feel very happy about their life, 27 per cent said they feel happy, 12 per cent said neither happy nor unhappy, 12 per cent said unhappy, and 11 per cent said very unhappy. Net happiness for Pakistan in 2021 was 42 per ent.

Globally, 13 per cent said that they feel very happy about their life. Pakistan's net happiness was almost same as the global figure. However, 11 per cent Pakistanis said they are very unhappy as compared to 4 per cent globally, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor