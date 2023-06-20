Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed RBI deputy governor
New Delhi, June 20 State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by the government.
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved his appointment.
