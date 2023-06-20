Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed RBI deputy governor

By IANS | Published: June 20, 2023 05:21 PM2023-06-20T17:21:05+5:302023-06-20T17:35:10+5:30

New Delhi, June 20 State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed the deputy ...

Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed RBI deputy governor | Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed RBI deputy governor

Swaminathan Janakiraman appointed RBI deputy governor

New Delhi, June 20 State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Swaminathan Janakiraman has been appointed the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by the government.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved his appointment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Swaminathan JanakiramanReserve Bank Of IndiaThe Reserve Bank Of IndiaState Bank Of IndiaFormer reserve bank of indiaCentral board of reserve bank of indiaReserve bank of india governorCentral board of the state bank of indiaFinance ministry and reserve bank of indiaFinancial stability report of the reserve bank of indiaReserve bank of india's board