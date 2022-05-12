Sweden likely to apply for NATO on Monday, reports

Sweden will move forward with an application to join Nato on Monday, claims Swedish newspaper Expressen. The newspaper reported that "The government is holding an extra meeting on Monday to make the formal decision on a Swedish Nato application. Immediately after the meeting, the application will be submitted if nothing unforeseen occurs."

Earlier, AFP cites a new poll that showed that the majority of people in Sweden are in favor of joining NATO. The poll, carried out by polling institute Novus, showed that 51% of Swedes were in favor of joining the military alliance. The results come as Sweden’s ruling party, the Social Democrats, prepares for a debate on whether the country should join NATO.

In neighboring Finland, the issue of Nato membership is currently being mulled by MPs following the publication of a government-commissioned “white paper” last week. Novus chief executive, Torbjorn Sjostrom, said "Swedish opinion in favor of joining Nato is increasing because they believe it will be done together with Finland."